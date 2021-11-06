Edea National Pilot Business Incubator (PNPE): 12 projects selected for a combined XAF100 mln grant

(Business in Cameroon) - The Minister of small and medium enterprises (Minpmeesa) Achille Bassilekin III recently published a list of 12 projects eligible for the state’s XAF100 million grant.

The said projects were submitted by companies incubated by the Edea National Pilot Business Incubator (PNPE), a state institution created to offer training and assistance to entrepreneurs.

The grants to be obtained by the projects range between XAF5 and 12 million and the sectors covered are agribusiness, agricultural machinery, and leather industry. To get the grants released to them, the selected initiators of the selected projects must first sign contracts detailing how the funds will be used and the monitoring schemes in place to oversee the management.

Selected among 25 applications, the 12 projects are being funded based on a feasible and bankable business plan, according to the selection committee. The requirements for participation were namely to be an SME or startup in its early stage (less than five years old) operating in the ICT (E-commerce, industrial production processes, business intelligence, data mining, community management, prototyping ...), agribusiness (fruit juice, flavor and fragrance oils, vegetables, spices, roots and tubers, cosmetics, bakery, pastry) or textiles and leather sectors.

According to Minpmeesa, the PNPE is a government initiative launched in 2019 as a platform facilitating innovation and creativity while offering assistance for business development. Its assistance missions are geared towards both business creation and the development of existing companies.

The center has four sections. The first is a training division in charge of the training offered to project holders or companies wishing to expand their activities. The second section is a business incubator that supports the maturation of startup creation projects while the third is a business incubator dedicated to companies about to launch their activities. The fourth section is the formalities section for company creation procedures.

