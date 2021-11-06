logoBC
Yaoundé - 06 November 2021
Public management

South Korean LG Electronics opens premium brand shop in Yaoundé

  Friday, 05 November 2021

(Business in Cameroon) - South Korean multinational electronics company, LG Electronics,  recently announced the opening of its first Cameroonian high-end store in Yaoundé. 

"We are very excited to open a new LG Premium Brand shop in Yaoundé. Cameroon is a big potential market for us as a global brand and we don't take for granted that people rush to buy our world-renowned premium products. This is why we are opening this (...) LG Premium Brand shop," says Navin Kumar, the West Africa regional manager.

The store offers voice-controlled "Oled" televisions that recognize ambient light conditions, nano televisions and nano glasses, LG X-Boom audio entertainment devices, high-end washing machines, etc.

After Yaoundé, the electronics firm plans to open other branches in the country. "By creating the means to effectively capture the growing organized retail market and redefine retail standards, LG will establish a chain of exclusive brand shops across the country," it informs. 

