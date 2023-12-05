logoBC
Yaoundé - 05 December 2023 -
Public management

Cameroon sees 2.8% consumption growth amid 8% inflation (INS)

Cameroon sees 2.8% consumption growth amid 8% inflation (INS)
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 05 December 2023 07:05

(Business in Cameroon) - In its second-quarter 2023 report on national accounts, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) reveals a 2.8% rise in final consumption in Cameroon, adding 2.4 points to the country’s GDP. This upswing takes place amid persistent inflationary pressures, hitting 8% in the first half of 2023—more than double the accepted threshold of 3% in the CEMAC zone.

"This improvement can be attributed to its two components. The private sector grew by 2.7% and contributed 2.0 points, while the public sector (3%) contributed a small 0.3 points to the growth. The growth in final consumption is driven by strong demand for services, particularly in telecommunications, real estate, accommodation and catering, and transport services. The increase in demand for goods such as chemical industry products, textile industry products, and other manufactured goods also adds to the growth," revealed the INS report, which pointed out, however, that over the same period, "the growth of final consumption (...) was hampered by reduced demand for items in furniture manufacturing, forestry and logging, beverage production, and other agro-food products."

back to top

Cameroon introduces online customs declarations for air passengers starting in 2024

cameroon-introduces-online-customs-declarations-for-air-passengers-starting-in-2024
The Cameroonian government is launching a mobile app for non-intrusive air passenger control. In a December 1 statement, Edwin Fongod Nuvaga, the...

Cameroon sees 2.8% consumption growth amid 8% inflation (INS)

cameroon-sees-2-8-consumption-growth-amid-8-inflation-ins
In its second-quarter 2023 report on national accounts, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) reveals a 2.8% rise in final consumption in Cameroon,...

Cameroon’s govt inaugurates key road for Cimencam's Nomayos plant

cameroon-s-govt-inaugurates-key-road-for-cimencam-s-nomayos-plant
The Cameroonian Minister of Public Works, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, officially inaugurated the 5.5 km (2x2 lanes) road serving cement producer Cimencam’s...

Cameroon’s coffee gains popularity in the Maghreb and Eurozone

cameroon-s-coffee-gains-popularity-in-the-maghreb-and-eurozone
Cameroon is still a small player in coffee production and marketing on the global market. Despite holding the 54th position worldwide in sales volume,...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »