Cameroon sees 2.8% consumption growth amid 8% inflation (INS)

(Business in Cameroon) - In its second-quarter 2023 report on national accounts, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) reveals a 2.8% rise in final consumption in Cameroon, adding 2.4 points to the country’s GDP. This upswing takes place amid persistent inflationary pressures, hitting 8% in the first half of 2023—more than double the accepted threshold of 3% in the CEMAC zone.

"This improvement can be attributed to its two components. The private sector grew by 2.7% and contributed 2.0 points, while the public sector (3%) contributed a small 0.3 points to the growth. The growth in final consumption is driven by strong demand for services, particularly in telecommunications, real estate, accommodation and catering, and transport services. The increase in demand for goods such as chemical industry products, textile industry products, and other manufactured goods also adds to the growth," revealed the INS report, which pointed out, however, that over the same period, "the growth of final consumption (...) was hampered by reduced demand for items in furniture manufacturing, forestry and logging, beverage production, and other agro-food products."