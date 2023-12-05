cameroon-plans-to-allocate-cfa508bn-to-roadworks-in-2024

(Business in Cameroon) - The Minister of Public Works, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, suggests a budget of CFA569.1 billion for 2024, up from the CFA491.4 billion this year. As part of this draft budget, the government official intends to allocate CFA508.7 billion to investment, we learn. This represents an increase of CFA76.2 billion (+18%) compared with CFA432.5 billion CFA francs in 2023.

For the member of Government, this increase is driven by external resources, which amount to CFA290.6 billion, up 12%, and domestic resources, which reach CFA218.1 billion, up 27% per annum.

If adopted by parliament, this budget will enable the continuation of ongoing roadworks and the construction and rehabilitation of new roads. Projects expected to commence in 2024, according to the Ministry of Public Works, include the Lolabe Expressway (Port of Kribi)-Campo (39 km), the Bangem-Nguti road (65 km), the bypass road in the city of Batouri, and the bridge over the Ntem River between Rio Campo in Equatorial Guinea and Campo in Cameroon.

"At the end of 2024, the delivery is expected to include 869.8 km of new asphalt roads, 869.23 meters of large-scale constructed structures, 22.98 km of rehabilitated asphalt roads, 720 meters of rehabilitated large-scale art structures, 504 km of maintained asphalt roads, and 2561.32 km of maintained dirt roads," explains the Minister of Public Works.

Alongside this investment allocation, CFA60.4 billion of the budget requested by the Minister of Public Works for 2024 is expected to be allocated to operations, with CFA45 billion for the Road Fund and CFA15.4 billion for current expenses.

The projects to be undertaken with this budget aim to increase Cameroon's road network, which currently stands at 121,873.93 km compared to 55,000 km in 2010, representing an increase of over 121% in 13 years.