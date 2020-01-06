Cameroon : Public investment was XAF107 bln down YoY in Jan-Sep 2019

(Business in Cameroon) - From January to September 2019, Cameroon’s public investments was estimated at XAF903 billion, according to figures published by the Ministry of Finance in its budget execution report for the period ending September 2019. Compared with the XAF1,010 billion the country invested during the same period in 2018, this represents a decrease by XAF107 billion (-10.6%).

Compared with the yearly target of XAF1,478 billion, the execution rate at end September 2019 was 61.1%, the ministry informs.

In detail, during the period under review, the country’s investment expenditures from its own resources dropped by XAF31 billion (-7.9%) year over year, while for investments expenditures funded by external resources, the drop has been XAF76.3 billion (-13%) year over year.

Moreover, says the Cameroonian government in its budget implementation report at the end of September 2019, “after the acceleration of infrastructure work related to the AFCON 2021 scheduled for 2021, these expenditures returned to their normal pace of implementation.”

BRM