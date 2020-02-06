cameroon-reduces-salary-computing-delay-from-78-to-24-hours-with-acquisition-of-the-latest-generation-ibm-z-14-server

(Business in Cameroon) - On January 31, in Yaoundé, during the presentation of New Year wishes to Minister Louis Paul Motaze, Didier Gilbert Edoa, the Secretary-General (SG) of the Ministry of Finance, revealed that a (Z-14) has been acquired. According to the Secretary-General, this acquisition was to cope with the obsolescence of the existing IT infrastructure at the National Centre for the Development of Information Technology (Cenadi).

“The first results are more than encouraging, as the computing of civil servants’ monthly salary now takes less than 24 hours down from the previous 78-hour deadline. In addition, the simultaneous connectivity of administrations on the server is now done without delays or other inconveniences,” Mr. Edoa said.

“The acquisition of the Z-14 by Cenadi opens up undreamed-of opportunities for public services in the digital domain, given that the characteristics of this server places Cameroon on the second spot in terms of computing in sub-Saharan African countries,” the official added.

The Z-14 was delivered in 2019 by CFAO Technologies Cameroon for an amount of XAF3 billion. This new server replaces the Z-10 which was repeatedly out of service.

These repeated disruptions used to impact civil servants’ salary processing chain. However, salaries and pensions were regularly paid despite the server breakdowns that occurred in Cenadi (in March and April 2019 for instance).

Sylvain Andzongo