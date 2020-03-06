CEMAC: Abbas Mahamat Tolli pleads for member countries’ greater access to IMF funds

(Business in Cameroon) - From January 14 to 17, 2020, Abbas Mahamat Tolli, Governor of the Bank of Central African States (BEAC), led a mission to the IMF and the World Bank, in Washington, for a working visit.

During this visit, Abbas Mahamat Tolli pleaded for greater access, of the six CEMAC countries, to the resources of the IMF and other backers, the Beac announced in an official release.

This is "essential to make the investments that are crucial for the achievement" of economic growth acceleration and poverty combatting objectives. These objectives can only be met "through financial support that is properly calibrated, sequenced and coordinated" in favor of CEMAC countries, the Bank said.

This request by the Governor of the Beac could be realized in the coming months, with the announced launch of a new generation of programmes between CEMAC countries and the IMF.

Instead of the restoration of macroeconomic stability on which the 1st generation of programs currently being finalized was focused, the new programs will be aimed at boosting economic growth in the sub-region and combatting poverty.

BRM