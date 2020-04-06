logoBC
Yaoundé - 06 April 2020 -
Public management

Face masks: Textile operators step in with loincloth reusable masks in Cameroon

Face masks: Textile operators step in with loincloth reusable masks in Cameroon
  • Comments   -   Monday, 06 April 2020 09:37

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, actors of the textile sectors have started manufacturing face masks with loincloths due to the scarcity that caused the price of masks to soar.

This is, for instance, the case of an industrial group called "Sycar" which announced that, on April 2, it launched the production of 5,000 masks daily.

"They are made of pure cotton with triple protection guaranteeing 6 hours of protection," the company indicates.

Even tailors are now offering face masks made from the loincloth, which can be washed and reused, at XAF1,000.

Since April 3, the Port Authority of Douala (PAD) has been recommending the use of cloth masks. "Given the scarcity and prohibitive long-term costs of single-use industrial masks-which have already been acquired and distributed in the Autonomous Port of Douala- it is strongly recommended to staff and their families not to neglect the possibility of using cloth masks produced by our craftsmen and dressmakers. These have the advantage of being reusable after disinfection," Cyrus Ngo'o, the PAD Managing Director, prescribed in a statement dated April 3, 2020.

 After having declared that masks should be reserved for caregivers, the sick and people in contact with contaminated persons, the Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie, now advises the population to wear this protective equipment as part of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

 "At this stage, everyone must protect themselves and others by covering their mouth and nose when leaving their home, especially if they have to take public transport or go to the market. Otherwise, the recommended option is to stay at home as much as possible," he indicated in a message posted on his Twitter account on March 31.

For the time being, the price of single-use industrial masks is surging is Cameroonian markets. From XAF500 per unit a few weeks ago, it is now over XAF1,500 in pharmacies and the recommended usage time is 3 hours.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: Government plans to buy back Total’s 4% shares in Sonara

cameroon-government-plans-to-buy-back-total-s-4-shares-in-sonara
In Cameroon, the government promised to repurchase Total Outre-Mer S.A.’s shares in Sonara, according to a report published in September 2019, by the...

Cameroon: 60.34% of business leaders claim they were affected by the increased tax burden of Q3-2019 (Gicam)

cameroon-60-34-of-business-leaders-claim-they-were-affected-by-the-increased-tax-burden-of-q3-2019-gicam
The Inter-Patronal Grouping of Cameroon (Gicam), recently published "Tableau de bord de l'économie," its profiling of the local economy, for the third...

Face masks: Textile operators step in with loincloth reusable masks in Cameroon

face-masks-textile-operators-step-in-with-loincloth-reusable-masks-in-cameroon
In Cameroon, actors of the textile sectors have started manufacturing face masks with loincloths due to the scarcity that caused the price of masks to...

Cameroon: Government saves XAF18 bln on Léna-Nsegbe-Tibati (135.16 km) road

cameroon-government-saves-xaf18-bln-on-lena-nsegbe-tibati-135-16-km-road
Cameroon saved XAF18.5 billion on the construction of the Léna-Nsegbe-Tibati (135.16 km) entrusted to Sogea Satom, the Ministry of Public Works...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n85: March 2020

Minim Martap«It might be the best bauxite ever at the moment»

The necessary reform of Cameroonian public firms


Investir au Cameroun n95 Mars 2020

Minim Martap« Peut-être la meilleure bauxite au monde à ce jour »

La nécessaire réforme des entreprises publiques camerounaises