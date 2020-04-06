logoBC
Yaoundé - 06 April 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon: Government plans to buy back Total’s 4% shares in Sonara

Cameroon: Government plans to buy back Total’s 4% shares in Sonara
  • Comments   -   Monday, 06 April 2020 10:40

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, the government promised to repurchase Total Outre-Mer S.A.’s shares in Sonara, according to a report published in September 2019, by the Technical Committee for Rehabilitation of Public and Para Public Sector Enterprises (CTR).

According to the CTR, the government promised to buy those shares at US$9.6 million (about XAF5.2 billion). If successful, the purchase will make Cameroon the sole owner of Sonara, the commission explained.

For the time being, the document adds, Total Outre-Mer S.A owns 4% of Sonara while 96% is owned by the government (81.95%) and its institutions (SNH: 6.06% - CSPH: 4.22% and SNI: 3.77%).

The CTR reveals that SONARA has been in a bankrupt situation since 2014. Also, part of the refinery’s plants was ravaged by fire on May 31, 2019, worsening its debt.

Currently, CTR estimates, SONARA’s short term commitments total XAF898.38 billion. The refinery is a semi-public company created on March 24, 1973. It is a Simple Topping/Reforming Refinery initially built to process Arab light crude. However, Cameroon is producing heavy crude, therefore a mismatch between the infrastructure at the refinery and the type of crude available.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Cameroon: Government plans to buy back Total’s 4% shares in Sonara

cameroon-government-plans-to-buy-back-total-s-4-shares-in-sonara
In Cameroon, the government promised to repurchase Total Outre-Mer S.A.’s shares in Sonara, according to a report published in September 2019, by the...

Cameroon: 60.34% of business leaders claim they were affected by the increased tax burden of Q3-2019 (Gicam)

cameroon-60-34-of-business-leaders-claim-they-were-affected-by-the-increased-tax-burden-of-q3-2019-gicam
The Inter-Patronal Grouping of Cameroon (Gicam), recently published "Tableau de bord de l'économie," its profiling of the local economy, for the third...

Face masks: Textile operators step in with loincloth reusable masks in Cameroon

face-masks-textile-operators-step-in-with-loincloth-reusable-masks-in-cameroon
In Cameroon, actors of the textile sectors have started manufacturing face masks with loincloths due to the scarcity that caused the price of masks to...

Cameroon: Government saves XAF18 bln on Léna-Nsegbe-Tibati (135.16 km) road

cameroon-government-saves-xaf18-bln-on-lena-nsegbe-tibati-135-16-km-road
Cameroon saved XAF18.5 billion on the construction of the Léna-Nsegbe-Tibati (135.16 km) entrusted to Sogea Satom, the Ministry of Public Works...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n85: March 2020

Minim Martap«It might be the best bauxite ever at the moment»

The necessary reform of Cameroonian public firms


Investir au Cameroun n95 Mars 2020

Minim Martap« Peut-être la meilleure bauxite au monde à ce jour »

La nécessaire réforme des entreprises publiques camerounaises