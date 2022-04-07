logoBC
07 April 2022
Public management

Transporters complain about the rise in lubricant prices in Cameroon

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 06 April 2022 12:43

(Business in Cameroon) - During a recent meeting with the Minister of Commerce, Luc Magloire Atangana, the National Urban and Interurban Transport Union expressed worries about the increase in the prices of lubricants on the local market.

“We are experiencing a price hike that worries us. The price is now CFA2,500 per liter, yet they [vehicle oils] cost between CFA1,800 and CFA1,900 before. We want to know what causes this increase. We are suffocated and we think marketers are the ones to blame. We want you to help us," said Patrice Samen, president of the National Union of Professional Drivers of Cameroon. The unionists proposed that the government should plead with the marketers to bring the price of lubricant back to CFA1,800.

Marketers present during the meeting said this situation is one of the fallouts of the Covid-19 pandemic. Cyrine Draif, Managing Director of Ola-Energy, said there is also a shortage of base oil. And that even the French companies operating in the country are unable to supply the market. “From $139 a barrel of Brent last November, base oils have risen by 200-300%. The increase in the price of freight, taxes, customs clearance, transport, imported oils are very expensive, " said Cyrine Draif.

The Minister promised another meeting in the next few days to shed further light on the situation. Let’s note that even if lubricants are not part of the approved products, the rise in their price may have repercussions on transport rates, which are subject to approval by the government.

