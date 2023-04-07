Cooperation: Cameroon and France agree to create a joint research hub

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon and France have teamed up to create a joint research hub. The related declaration of intent was inked this week in Paris between the Cameroonian Minister of Scientific Research and Innovation, Madeleine Tchuinte, and Sylvie Retailleau, France's Minister of Higher Education and Research.

"We are continuing the academic and scientific partnerships between our countries," Sylvie Retailleau tweeted, while the Cameroonian side said this new initiative "will anchor Cameroon as a driver of scientific research in Central Africa”. Specifically, the hub will cover the three-axis mission pursued by the Cameroonian government: Training-research-employment. Indeed, Yaoundé has, in recent years, embarked on the professionalization of training to increase the employability rate of higher education graduates.

The signing of this declaration of intent comes as a response to the desire of the two countries to strengthen their cooperation in the area of research, mainly in environmental protection and public health.

Michel Ange Nga