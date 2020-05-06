logoBC
Yaoundé - 06 May 2020 -
Cameroon plans actions, including tax relief, to boost local pharmaceutical industry

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 06 May 2020 11:14

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon is currently planning to boost the still embryonic local pharmaceutical industry through two lines of action. This was revealed by Gabriel Dodo Ndocké, the Minister of Industry, during the April cabinet meeting.

 "The first axis consists of the improvement of the competitiveness of the pharmaceutical industry. This will notably be done through updating and reduction of the tax burden on existing industrial units and the strengthening of the financial capacity of the National Supply Center for Drugs and Essential Medical Consumables (CENAME). The second axis is focused on the densification and diversification of the local pharmaceutical industry, through the development of wood and non-wood resources in the production of medicines," the release after the meeting indicates.

According to the official, Cameroon currently has fifteen industrial units for the production of medical consumables and liquid, dry or injectable medicines. However, national production of essential drugs covers less than 5% of annual domestic demand, estimated at XAF200 billion on average. The remaining demand is covered by imports.  

He explained that the most significant constraints hampering the development of the pharmaceutical industry in Cameroon are the high cost of production factors, massive and fraudulent drug imports. These are coupled with inadequate materials and equipment as well as difficulties in accessing the necessary funding for the development of a true local pharmaceutical industry.

