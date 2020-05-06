PPRD-NoSo: Cameroon signs over XAF8.5 bln funding agreement as an initial contribution to the reconstruction programme

(Business in Cameroon) - Declared economically depressed zones by the government in 2019 because of insecurity maintained by armed groups, Cameroon's North-West and South-West (No/So) regions could soon rise from their ashes thanks to a partnership between the state and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

On May 5, in Yaoundé, Luc Stalon, the representative of this UN agency, signed a XAF8.9 billion financing agreement with Alamine Ousmane Mey, the Minister in charge of Economy (Minepat), in the framework of the Presidential plan for the reconstruction and development of the Northwest and Southwest regions (PPRD-NoSo).

According to Luc Stalon, this financing agreement represents Cameroon’s initial contribution to the implementation of the PPRD-NoSo. This initial funding (represents 10% of the overall budget) will be released to the UNDP which has been designated by the government as the implementation partner of the programme. The PPRD-NoSo, which will last two years, is a component of the 10-year National Development Programme (NDP).

In 2019, employers’ grouping GICAM published a report revealing that the dead cities, insecurity, various forms of destruction, and the halt in public investment projects due to three years of the security crisis in No/So significantly affected businesses’ turnover.

"By focusing on 10 sectors of activity only, these losses are estimated at nearly XAF800 billion after three years. The distribution sector is the most affected, with insecurity having favoured informal supply channels, several of which are fed by smuggled products," Gicam revealed.

Sylvain Andzongo