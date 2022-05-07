logoBC
Yaoundé - 07 May 2022 -
Fintech Dreamcash will represent Cameroon at the first edition of the Africatech Awards in Paris

  • Comments   -   Friday, 06 May 2022 14:42

(Business in Cameroon) - Viva Technology and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank's private sector financing arm, published last May 2 the list of 45 African startups shortlisted to participate in the Africatech Awards 2022. This first edition, which will take place in Paris from June 15 to 18, received over 300 applications. 

The initiative aims to be a helping hand to African startups that have a significant impact on the development of the finance, health, and climate protection sectors. Participants will compete in three categories, namely Climate Tech, Health Tech, and FinTech. Cameroon will be represented by Dreamcash in the fintech category, competing against 15 other applicants.  

“This selection is for us the recognition of the work done so far by our wonderful team, to position our product MiQo as the leading neo-bank in Francophone Africa," reacted Fabrice Alomo, representative of Dreamcash Cameroon SA. Associated with the prepaid Visa card, the neo-bank MiQo allows unbanked people to benefit from all the financial services offered by a traditional bank, including micro-credits.

BRM

