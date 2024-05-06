logoBC
Yaoundé - 06 May 2024 -
Public management

Central African Bank's Bond Auction Fails to Attract Bids

Central African Bank's Bond Auction Fails to Attract Bids
  • Comments   -   Monday, 06 May 2024 16:27

(Business in Cameroon) - The issuance of bonds by the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) on April 29 was declared unsuccessful due to a lack of subscriptions, the central bank announced in an official statement published the same day. Through this 28-day maturity bond issuance, BEAC had hoped to raise 50 billion CFA francs from commercial banks' coffers as part of its strategy to tighten access to financing and combat inflation.

This is not the first time one of these central bank liquidity-draining operations has been declared unsuccessful. Except for a single successful operation, all others conducted since February 2024 have failed to attract subscribers, despite offering yields of 2.5% and 3.5% for 28-day and 14-day maturity bonds, respectively.

When questioned in March 2024 about the lack of interest from commercial banks (known to be flush with liquidity) in the BEAC bond offerings, the governor of the central bank, Yvon Sana Bangui, had cited the eligibility criteria for these central bank operations as a probable obstacle. He had also mentioned the possibility of revising these eligibility criteria to attract more banks to BEAC bond issuances.

To recall, after raising key interest rates, suspending liquidity injection operations, and intensifying weekly liquidity withdrawal operations, BEAC bonds are the central bank's new weapon to try to dry up banks and restrict access to credit. This is with the aim of reducing the share of monetary inflation (20%) in the CEMAC zone.

back to top

Central African Bank's Bond Auction Fails to Attract Bids

central-african-bank-s-bond-auction-fails-to-attract-bids
The issuance of bonds by the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) on April 29 was declared unsuccessful due to a lack of subscriptions, the central bank...

Electricity Line Restored After Outage in Douala, Concerns Remain

electricity-line-restored-after-outage-in-douala-concerns-remain
The 90 kV electricity transmission line between Logbaba and Koumassi, which was damaged by a fire on the night of May 1-2, has now been restored,...

Heatwave Warning Issued for Cameroon's Western Region

heatwave-warning-issued-for-cameroon-s-western-region
Meteorological forecasts from the local services of the Ministry of Transport, which oversees the national meteorological direction, predict a heatwave in...

Cameroon govt lifts ban on sale of non-compliant refined oil

cameroon-govt-lifts-ban-on-sale-of-non-compliant-refined-oil
Since April 2024, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute's office has directed Commerce Minister Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana to lift the ban on the sale of...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »