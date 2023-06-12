logoBC
Cameron's trade balance improved in 2022 despite a deficit

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s trade balance has improved considerably in 2022, reaching 2.3% of GDP, the national stats agency INS found. And although it remained in deficit, the balance in 2022 was better than the 3.7% of GDP recorded in 2021.

This improvement was the result of a more significant increase in exports compared to imports. The overall volume of exports over the period grew by 3.5% compared to the previous year, while imports only increased by 0.5%. INS attributes this sluggish import trend to the drastic drop in demand for crude oil, as the country's only refinery suffered a fire in 2019 that halted operations.

