logoBC
Yaoundé - 06 July 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon plans to open some public companies’ capital to the private sector as of 2021

Cameroon plans to open some public companies’ capital to the private sector as of 2021
  • Comments   -   Monday, 06 July 2020 11:42

(Business in Cameroon) - During a special cabinet meeting organized to examine the Budget and Economic Programming Document 2021-2023, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute prescribed guidelines to the Minister of Finance (Minfi), Louis Paul Motaze, regarding the viability of some ailing public companies.

The Prime Minister instructed the Minfi to prioritize partnerships  “by identifying those public enterprises whose capital can be opened to the private sector to relieve the public treasury and increase their performance," the release published after the meeting informs. On July 5, when presenting the main points of this programming document before the National Assembly’s budget committee in the framework of the budgetary orientation debate, Louis Paul Motaze talked about the matter but was less explicit.

The Minfi explained to MPs that to remedy the less sustained increase in the level of mobilization of State revenue and to avoid over-indebting the country, "public enterprises may be subject to measures likely to improve their productivity and profitability, as the consolidation of their portfolio may enable the State to increase budget revenue, improve its job providing performance and boost economic activity in the sectors in which those enterprises operate.” 

Neither the Minister of Finance nor the Prime Minister named the public enterprises whose capital may be opened. However, taking into account the 2019 report of the Technical Commission for the Rehabilitation of Public and Para public Sector Enterprises and Establishments, several public enterprises, which are not functioning well, need private capital and the rigour that comes with private management. The companies are namely National Refining Company (Sonara), Camair-Co, the Cameroon Aluminium Company (Alucam), Camtel, Chantier naval, Cicam, and Cameroon Postal Services (Campost).

Since 2017, a reform aimed at improving the performance of public companies and institutions has been underway. For the time being, however,  its effects are barely noticeable.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Cameroon plans national preference measures in the 2021 finance law to reduce imports

cameroon-plans-national-preference-measures-in-the-2021-finance-law-to-reduce-imports
On July 2, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute instructed Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze to submit, within a fortnight, the budgetary guidelines that...

Cameroon: SABC’s loaded truck attacked in the Northwest

cameroon-sabc-s-loaded-truck-attacked-in-the-northwest
Société Anonyme des Brasseries du Cameroun (SABC) has recently been the victim of an attack by an armed group. The incident occurred in the town of Santa,...

Cameroon plans to raise CFAF110 bln on the BEAC market in Q3-2020

cameroon-plans-to-raise-cfaf110-bln-on-the-beac-market-in-q3-2020
The Cameroonian Treasury recently published the provisional calendar of its public securities’ issuance on the Bank of Central African States (Beac)...

Cameroon plans to open some public companies’ capital to the private sector as of 2021

cameroon-plans-to-open-some-public-companies-capital-to-the-private-sector-as-of-2021
During a special cabinet meeting organized to examine the Budget and Economic Programming Document 2021-2023, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute prescribed...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n88: June 2020

Covid 19 Its impacts so far

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Preserving jobs at all costs»


Investir au Cameroun n98 Juin 2020

Covid 19 Et maintenant, l’étendue des dégâts

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Maintenir l’emploi coûte que coûte »