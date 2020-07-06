cameroon-partners-with-afrikpay-to-integrate-30-000-young-people-into-digital-jobs

(Business in Cameroon) - In partnership with AfrikPay (Cameroon's third-largest Mobile Money operator), Mounouna Foutsou, the Minister in charge of Youth, has just launched the financial inclusion component of the "Digital Youth Service Center" (Dysc) project, which aims to integrate 30,000 young people into the information and communication technology (ICT) professions.

According to Njomo Alain, the Managing Director of King Triple Sarl that promotes AfrikPay solution, the project is a new and innovative concept through which several young people (15 to 35 years old, out of school, graduates or not) will have the opportunity to work in various digital professions: telephone repair, sale of telephone accessories, sale of telephone credits, Mobile Money transactions... In the framework of the first phase of the project, many multi-service kiosks will be installed and each kiosk occupied by several young people.

In a second phase, these kiosks will serve as a showcase or virtual markets for young people from the National Support Programme for Rural and Urban Youth (PAJER-U) and all those who, as registered users of the Dysc project’s platform, have services to offer. "From the Dysc platform, you will be able to buy and have a gas cylinder delivered to you without having to go anywhere. You can also order your food from home or your office, as well as easily have an electrician or plumber on hand at any time in case of an electrical or plumbing problem at home," Mr. Njomo explains.

The “Digital Youth Service Center” project is part of the three-year Special Youth Service Plan (STP-Youth) mandated by the President of the Republic in 2016. With an overall budget of CFAF102 billion, it is expected to facilitate and accelerate the socio-economic integration of nearly 500,000 young people.

Sylvain Andzongo