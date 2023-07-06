Agri-food fair Sialy: Cameroon inaugurates 8th edition

(Business in Cameroon) - The 8th edition of the international agri-food fair (Sialy) was inaugurated by the Secretary of State to the Minister of Mines, Fuh Calistus Gentry, last Wednesday, July 6. During the fair, which opened on July 3, dozens of local and international firms will showcase their expertise at the esplanade of the National Museum of Yaoundé. The edition will officially close on July 9.

Focused on the theme "Agriculture and Agri-food: Challenges and Opportunities of African Free Trade," the 2023 edition also includes conferences, workshops, B-to-B meetings, and other activities.

Sialy, presented as the major agri-food fair in the sub-region, boasts some 1.7 million local and international visitors and over 3,000 exhibitors since its inception in 2010.

According to its organizers, this event aims to give better visibility to government actions in the agriculture and agri-food sector and contribute to the reinforcement of the material, technical and financial capabilities of operators in the agri-food industry. It also aims to showcase inventions and know-how in both agriculture and processing and develop commercial relations between Cameroonian and foreign actors in the industry.

