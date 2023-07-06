logoBC
Yaoundé - 06 July 2023 -
Public management

Interior Designing: African Confederation to set up a training institute to promote profession

Interior Designing: African Confederation to set up a training institute to promote profession
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 06 July 2023 13:32

(Business in Cameroon) - The African Confederation of Interior Designers (AFCID) plans to build a training institution in Cameroon. The project was presented to the Minister of Higher Education, during an audience granted to an AFCID delegation, led by its chair -Cameroon national Léonie Bwenba- on July 5, 2023. "Their joint project revolves around the creation of a private institute of higher education, with the aim of training professionals in this field, as the profession faces a significant talent shortage in Cameroon and Africa," explained Minister of Higher Education, Jacques Fame Ndongo.

The profession of interior design, which involves designing and arranging the interiors (partitions, furniture, lighting, traffic flow of buildings, etc.) of offices, stores, shops, museums, and residential homes, is still in its infancy in Cameroon. The initiative of the African Confederation of Interior Designers is expected to promote this profession and provide new employment opportunities in a country grappling with youth unemployment.

BRM  

back to top

Cameroon-EU EPA Awards: Large companies swoop prizes, confirms customs figures

cameroon-eu-epa-awards-large-companies-swoop-prizes-confirms-customs-figures
On June 8, 2023, the European Union’s Commission announced the Cameroon-EU EPA Awards, a contest organized “to honor those who have taken up the challenge...

Nachtigal dam: Cameroon to commission Central Africa's first run-of-river fishery by Q1-2024

nachtigal-dam-cameroon-to-commission-central-africa-s-first-run-of-river-fishery-by-q1-2024
The fishery component of the 420MW Nachtigal Dam project will be implemented by August 2023, according to the Nachtigal Hydro Power Company (NHPC), the...

2023 Bond issue: Cameroon secures nearly XAF177bln

2023-bond-issue-cameroon-secures-nearly-xaf177bln
Cameroon secured XAF176.7 billion in subscriptions for its 2023 bond issue, whose subscriptions were closed on June 30, 2023. The subscriptions exceeded...

Interior Designing: African Confederation to set up a training institute to promote profession

interior-designing-african-confederation-to-set-up-a-training-institute-to-promote-profession
The African Confederation of Interior Designers (AFCID) plans to build a training institution in Cameroon. The project was presented to the Minister of...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »