Interior Designing: African Confederation to set up a training institute to promote profession

(Business in Cameroon) - The African Confederation of Interior Designers (AFCID) plans to build a training institution in Cameroon. The project was presented to the Minister of Higher Education, during an audience granted to an AFCID delegation, led by its chair -Cameroon national Léonie Bwenba- on July 5, 2023. "Their joint project revolves around the creation of a private institute of higher education, with the aim of training professionals in this field, as the profession faces a significant talent shortage in Cameroon and Africa," explained Minister of Higher Education, Jacques Fame Ndongo.

The profession of interior design, which involves designing and arranging the interiors (partitions, furniture, lighting, traffic flow of buildings, etc.) of offices, stores, shops, museums, and residential homes, is still in its infancy in Cameroon. The initiative of the African Confederation of Interior Designers is expected to promote this profession and provide new employment opportunities in a country grappling with youth unemployment.

BRM