Cameroonian govt to finance construction of access roads to agricultural basins in the North and Adamaoua

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian government is going to finance the construction of roads serving the production basins in the North and Adamaoua regions. According to information released last September 1, 2022, by the Minister of Agriculture, Gabriel Mbairobe, the project will swallow up to CFA13 billion.

He said this on the sidelines of the first session of the steering committee of the North and Adamaoua rural development project, infrastructures I and II. This new project, "is in line with the National Development Strategy (SND20-30) and is expected to increase the rate of rural roads from 5.9% to 20%,” explained Minister Mbairobe.

Through the achievements of this government project, farmers in the North and Adamaoua regions will have easier access to both farms and markets.

BRM