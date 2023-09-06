logoBC
Yaoundé - 06 September 2023 -
Public management

Belgium supports cybersecurity advancement in Cameroon

Belgium supports cybersecurity advancement in Cameroon
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 06 September 2023 11:19

(Business in Cameroon) - Belgium has agreed to share its cybersecurity knowledge to help Cameroon strengthen its abilities in this area. As part of this effort, the European partner will provide undisclosed funding for a cybersecurity and cryptography training program that will soon take place at the University of Bamenda, Northwest region.

The initiative, which was presented last August 31 by representatives from the Belgian embassy and the Free University of Brussels, also includes the creation of a cybersecurity research center in Cameroon. According to the financing timetable, the Belgian government will be in charge for 5 years before passing on the baton to Cameroon. The program will offer academic and professional training up to the doctoral level. Learner registration is open until September 10, 2023.

This new anticybercrime program comes against a backdrop of growing insecurity in Cameroon's cyberspace. According to the national ICT agency (Antic), cybercriminal activities in the country mostly include scamming (financial fraud on the Internet), skimming (credit card fraud), Simbox fraud (an electronic box used to bill international telephone traffic at the national rate), web defacement (unauthorized modifications to a website's home page), spoofing (identity theft), etc. Antic also reveals that the number of cybercriminals in Cameroon is growing steadily with huge impact on the economy.

Official data showed that Cameroon lost CFA12.2 billion to cybercrime activities in 2021, and 27,052 vulnerabilities were spotted in the IT security systems of the country's public and private entities (ministries, telecoms operators, banks, public administrative establishments) that same year.

back to top

Olam Agri's Investment in Local Wheat Milling Production in Cameroon: An Interview with Vereesh Mallikarjun Hiremath

olam-agri-s-investment-in-local-wheat-milling-production-in-cameroon-an-interview-with-vereesh-mallikarjun-hiremath
The wheat milling sector industry in Cameroon has witnessed significant growth and transformation in recent years, reflecting the country's evolving food...

Cameroon: Govt grants Bois d’Or tax incentives to promote local wood processing

cameroon-govt-grants-bois-d-or-tax-incentives-to-promote-local-wood-processing
The woodworking company Bois d’Or has just secured a tax and customs exemption agreement granted by the Cameroonian government. The deal, signed by the...

Belgium supports cybersecurity advancement in Cameroon

belgium-supports-cybersecurity-advancement-in-cameroon
Belgium has agreed to share its cybersecurity knowledge to help Cameroon strengthen its abilities in this area. As part of this effort, the European...

Douala’s Bus Rapid Transit Project rescheduled for early 2024

douala-s-bus-rapid-transit-project-rescheduled-for-early-2024
Initially set to begin in 2022, the Douala Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project is postponed until 2024. Arnold Mouangue, the Director of Communication for...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »