Cameroon: Milk production rose by 7% to 275k tons between 2014 and 2019

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, national milk production rose by 7% over 5 years (2014 to 2019). According to the Ministry of Livestock, Fisheries, and Animal Industries (Minepia), which disclosed the information, this rise is due to the various measures initiated by the government to develop the dairy sector.

Despite this rise in production (275,000 tons in 2019), Cameroon still records about 120,000 tons of production deficit every year, the official figures indicate.

This deficit forces the country to import about XAF20 billion of milk every year. To reduce the import bill, the country recently imported 165 high milk-producing heifers from France to boost its milk production.

This purchase was made in the framework of the livestock development project PRODEL funded by the World Bank.

