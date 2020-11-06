Felling tax: Cameroon recorded a revenue shortfall of XAF9.9 bln in 2018-2019

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, 68 forest operators probably do not pay felling taxes and at least 29 of them do not even have tax identification numbers, according to PSRF, the national program set up by the Ministry of Finance to secure forest revenues.

Based on that assumption, the program estimates the revenue shortfall caused by those operators to be XAF9.9 billion between 2018 and 2019.

The tax is either paid by the client or withheld at the source (by the PSRF or by the large companies division of the general tax directorate) for logs purchased from third parties. Since 2019, the rate of the tax is 4% of the FOB value of the logs felled. But, in June 2020, local wood exporters' association GFBC suggested the government should reduce the felling tax to the level it was in 2018 (2.5% of the FOB value) because of the negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic in the sector.

