logoBC
Yaoundé - 06 November 2020 -
Public management

Felling tax: Cameroon recorded a revenue shortfall of XAF9.9 bln in 2018-2019

Felling tax: Cameroon recorded a revenue shortfall of XAF9.9 bln in 2018-2019
  • Comments   -   Friday, 06 November 2020 18:53

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, 68 forest operators probably do not pay felling taxes and at least 29 of them do not even have tax identification numbers, according to PSRF, the national program set up by the Ministry of Finance to secure forest revenues.

Based on that assumption, the program estimates the revenue shortfall caused by those operators to be XAF9.9 billion between 2018 and 2019.

The tax is either paid by the client or withheld at the source (by the PSRF or by the large companies division of the general tax directorate) for logs purchased from third parties. Since 2019, the rate of the tax is 4% of the FOB value of the logs felled. But, in June 2020, local wood exporters' association GFBC suggested the government should reduce the felling tax to the level it was in 2018 (2.5% of the FOB value) because of the negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic in the sector.

BRM

back to top

Felling tax: Cameroon recorded a revenue shortfall of XAF9.9 bln in 2018-2019

felling-tax-cameroon-recorded-a-revenue-shortfall-of-xaf9-9-bln-in-2018-2019
In Cameroon, 68 forest operators probably do not pay felling taxes and at least 29 of them do not even have tax identification numbers, according to PSRF,...

Cameroon: The EU provides XAF12 bln to support the agroecological transition program ABC-PADER in the Northern regions

cameroon-the-eu-provides-xaf12-bln-to-support-the-agroecological-transition-program-abc-pader-in-the-northern-regions
On November 4, 2020, in Garoua (Northern Cameroon), the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Gabriel Mbairobe launched the ABC-PADER Program...

Cameroon plans fiscal measures to encourage companies to get listed on the Bvmac

cameroon-plans-fiscal-measures-to-encourage-companies-to-get-listed-on-the-bvmac
In the framework of the 2021 finance law, the Cameroonian government plans to initiate numerous fiscal measures aimed at encouraging companies to get...

Cameroon intends to increase installed energy production capacity to 5000MW by 2030

cameroon-intends-to-increase-installed-energy-production-capacity-to-5000mw-by-2030
Cameroon plans to increase its installed power generation capacity to 5,000MW by 2030 to meet local energy demand and even export the excess production to...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n92: October 2020

Crowfunding A solution for young entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, rising lobbyist


Investir au Cameroun n102 Octobre 2020

Financement participatif Une solution pour les jeunes entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, le lobbyiste qui monte