Yaoundé - 07 January 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon sets new measures to improve the management of public institutions and companies

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 07 January 2020 15:17

(Business in Cameroon) - In a circular signed on December 31, 2019, the Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motaze (photo), prescribed special monitoring of the Programme-Based Budgeting in public institutions in Cameroon.

To this end, the official indicated that special emphasis should be placed on the harmonization of formats for the presentation of budgets of public institutions, their annual performance reports as well as their administrative and employment accounts. The transmission, by public establishments, of their administrative accounts for the financial year 2019 to the Minister in charge of Finance must be made no later than July 30, 2020.

Furthermore, the requirement that the annual budgets and investment plans of the said establishments, accompanied by a statement of personnel, the debt situation, and an internal clearance plan, be transmitted to the Minister in charge of Finance by 15 January at the latest, is maintained.

Any request for financial support, tax relief, loans or endorsement from the State by public companies, private companies with minority public shareholdings and public establishments is subject to the transmission of certified financial statements, reports from the Statutory Auditor, resolutions and deliberations of their corporate bodies and administrative accounts as the case may be, for the financial year due to the general budget department,” Louis Paul Motaze stresses.

SA

