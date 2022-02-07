ports-of-kribi-and-douala-to-ink-feedering-agreement

(Business in Cameroon) - The Port Authorities of Kribi (PAK) and Douala (PAD) are currently preparing to renew the cabotage partnership binding them. Signed in 2020, the partnership expired in early 2022.

To discuss the terms of this new partnership, the authorities recently organized a videoconference. During the conference, they discussed a new form of cabotage, “Feedering,” between Douala and Kribi. According to the PAK, the term “feedering” comes from the name “feeder”, which refers to medium-sized vessels. In practice, when goods or travelers from a country, China, for instance, are supposed to dock in the Port of Douala but can not do so due to the size of the ship, which is larger than the draft at the Port of Douala, that ship can head to the Port of Kribi, whose draft is larger than the Port of Douala’s. The goods or people will be unloaded at the Port of Kribi and then ‘feedered’ (transported by feeder ships) to the Port of Douala, the PAK illustrates.

According to the Port Authority of Kribi, the difference between feedering and ordinary cabotage lies in the fact that cabotage is more like local transportation while feedering is the completion of a shipping process, transcontinental shipping usually.

At the end of the conference, the two parties agreed to make every required effort for the new framework agreement to be ready by late February 2022.



S.A.

