Yaoundé - 07 February 2022 -
Public management

Cameroon: the West records Bird flu again, after a 5-year respite

  • Comments   -   Monday, 07 February 2022 12:39

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon is once again hit by bird flu, according to a note signed on February 5, 2022, by the regional delegation of the Ministry of Livestock in the Western region. The virus was confirmed in West Cameroon, the country’s largest poultry production region.

Following the confirmation, Minister of Livestock Dr. Taiga signed an order instructing urgent measures to prevent the spread of the disease in the country that experienced its last episode of bird flu about five years ago. The measures instructed include emergency slaughters in identified contamination zones, the incineration of the slaughtered animals, and their burial under the supervision of veterinary officials and law enforcement agencies. 

The government official also ordered sanitary measures in farms and prohibited access to those farms for unauthorized parties during the emergency slaughter and sanitation operations in the hotbeds.  

On February 6, culling operations were announced in the affected region. Daniel Ndefonkou, a poultry farmer from Kongso in Bamougoum, received a letter from the Governor of the Western Region informing him that a culling operation would take place on his farm to prevent the spread of the disease.

The measures announced are aimed at protecting the local poultry industry which is still struggling to recover from the bird flu epizootic that hit the country in 2016 and 2017. Those epizootics caused some XAF16 billion losses for poultry operators, according to estimates by the Cameroon Poultry Interprofessional Organisation (Ipavic). The most affected operators were those in the western region which accounts for 80% of the national poultry production.  

Sylvain Andzongo

