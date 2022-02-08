CEMAC: Chad bets on Cameroonian investors for the success of its 2022 fundraising operations

(Business in Cameroon) - Despite the transition process currently underway, Chad remains a good investment opportunity for Cameroonian investors active in the regional capital market. This is the message delivered by Chad's Minister of Finance and Budget, Tahir Hamid Nguilin (photo), during a meeting held on February 4, 2022, in Douala, the economic capital of Cameroon.

According to the government official, the economic and financial situation of his country "is better than what it was two years ago.” To illustrate his claim, he pointed at the public finance reforms carried out in his country, "the improvement of the information system" notably. Thanks to those reforms, Chad was recently able to conclude a new economic and financial program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he added.

Comforted by the advantages it presents, Chad intends to sources its 2022 financial needs in the regional capital market, Tahir Hamid Nguilin revealed. "Last year (2021), our goal was to enter the market. Unfortunately, war came and we lost our President [Idriss Deby Itno ]. So we were unable to see the plan through. This year (2022), we are starting over and asking our primary dealers to support us as usual,” he told the bankers, insurers, and financial market players invited to his February 4 meeting.

To achieve its fundraising objectives, Chad is counting mainly on Cameroonian investors. "We have very close relations with all the banks in the sub-region and particularly with the banks in Cameroon, which, in coordination with Chadian banks, have always been the leading supporters of our economies and states,” said Tahir Hamid Nguilin.

According to data from the Directorate General of the Treasury, more than 70% of subscriptions on the BEAC public securities market are made by investors residing in Cameroon. A similar thing is observed in the unified financial market BVMAC.

An example is the " Chad 6% 2013-2018" bond issue. It was subscribed to the tune of XAF58.3 billion, by investors residing in Cameroon. At the time, it was over 70% of the XAF85 billion Chad was sourcing.

BRM