logoBC
Yaoundé - 08 February 2022 -
Public management

Douala: The Bus Rapid Transit system project will soon start, Mayor Mbassa Ndiné says

Douala: The Bus Rapid Transit system project will soon start, Mayor Mbassa Ndiné says
  • Comments   -   Monday, 07 February 2022 18:31

(Business in Cameroon) - The Bus Rapid Transit system (BRTS) project will be launched this year (2022) in Douala, according to Roger Mbassa Ndiné, mayor of the city of Douala. The city official based his assertion on the fact that the World Bank has "confirmed" it would finance the project, which will improve mobility in the economic capital.

“We are very grateful to the Vice President of the World Bank who visited us a few months ago (ed. note: September 15, 2021) and, given what he observed and seeing our commitments, has decided to increase the World Bank funding in this project," says Mr. Mbassa Ndiné.

The mayor’s estimation of the project starting this year is plausible because, in September 2021, the Minister of Urban Development and Housing Celestine Ketcha Courtes released the results of two tender procedures launched for the construction of a mass urban transport network customized for the economic capital of Cameroon.

If the city official’s words prove true, Cameroon will finally move to the materialization of the BRTS announced eight years ago. 

Since its announcement, not much progress has been made in the project despite the interest shown, in 2014, by Brazilian, Italian, and even Chinese partners. 

According to World Bank analysts, this project will greatly benefit the city of Douala in which "the bus network is (...) inefficient and accounts for less than 1% of trips (...)."  The inefficiency of that network forces residents to “walk, take cabs or even resort to informal transport modes like motor cabs that are still considered unsafe and expensive," the same source explains. 

BRM

back to top

Douala: The Bus Rapid Transit system project will soon start, Mayor Mbassa Ndiné says

douala-the-bus-rapid-transit-system-project-will-soon-start-mayor-mbassa-ndine-says
The Bus Rapid Transit system (BRTS) project will be launched this year (2022) in Douala, according to Roger Mbassa Ndiné, mayor of the city of Douala. The...

CEMAC: Chad bets on Cameroonian investors for the success of its 2022 fundraising operations

cemac-chad-bets-on-cameroonian-investors-for-the-success-of-its-2022-fundraising-operations
Despite the transition process currently underway, Chad remains a good investment opportunity for Cameroonian investors active in the regional capital...

Cameroon to support a XAF52 bln industrial park project in the West

cameroon-to-support-a-xaf52-bln-industrial-park-project-in-the-west
In West Cameroon, the construction of a XAF52 billion industrial park could soon start. The project has been initiated by the local firm Belle folie...

Cameroon: the West records Bird flu again, after a 5-year respite

cameroon-the-west-records-bird-flu-again-after-a-5-year-respite
Cameroon is once again hit by bird flu, according to a note signed on February 5, 2022, by the regional delegation of the Ministry of Livestock in the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n106-107: December 2021-January 2022

Nine projects and innovations that demonstrate Cameroonians’ genius

This is how Gozem plans to revolutionize the transport sector in Cameroon


Investir au Cameroun n116-117: Decembre 2021-Janvier 2022

La preuve par 9 du génie camerounais

Comment Gozem veut révolutionner le transport urbain au Cameroun