Douala: The Bus Rapid Transit system project will soon start, Mayor Mbassa Ndiné says

(Business in Cameroon) - The Bus Rapid Transit system (BRTS) project will be launched this year (2022) in Douala, according to Roger Mbassa Ndiné, mayor of the city of Douala. The city official based his assertion on the fact that the World Bank has "confirmed" it would finance the project, which will improve mobility in the economic capital.

“We are very grateful to the Vice President of the World Bank who visited us a few months ago (ed. note: September 15, 2021) and, given what he observed and seeing our commitments, has decided to increase the World Bank funding in this project," says Mr. Mbassa Ndiné.

The mayor’s estimation of the project starting this year is plausible because, in September 2021, the Minister of Urban Development and Housing Celestine Ketcha Courtes released the results of two tender procedures launched for the construction of a mass urban transport network customized for the economic capital of Cameroon.

If the city official’s words prove true, Cameroon will finally move to the materialization of the BRTS announced eight years ago.

Since its announcement, not much progress has been made in the project despite the interest shown, in 2014, by Brazilian, Italian, and even Chinese partners.

According to World Bank analysts, this project will greatly benefit the city of Douala in which "the bus network is (...) inefficient and accounts for less than 1% of trips (...)." The inefficiency of that network forces residents to “walk, take cabs or even resort to informal transport modes like motor cabs that are still considered unsafe and expensive," the same source explains.

BRM