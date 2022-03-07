Cameroon lost XAF12.2 bln to cybercrime in 2021 (ANTIC)

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon lost XAF12.2 billion to cybercrime in 2021, according to data recently published by the ANTIC (National Agency for Information and Communication Technologies). The loss is almost double the figures recorded in 2019.

A detailed review of the 2021 figures shows financial losses amounting to XAF2.5 billion caused by intrusion into the public and private IT systems. Scam and phishing caused XAF6 billion losses while skimming (copying banking cards' data by installing specific equipment on ATMs) caused a XAF3.7 billion loss.

In 2020, ANTIC published a report showing close to XAF6 billion was lost to bank fraud in 2019. The preferred method that year was BEC (Business Email Compromise or FOVI in French) to impersonate executives authorized to do wire transfers. At the time, the agency explained that the precursors of a BEC-type attack included an urgent, unplanned, and confidential request for fund transfer, a change of telephone or e-mail address, direct contact by a swindler posing as a member of the company or a manager.

According to an ANTIC audit, 27,052 vulnerabilities were detected in public and private administrations' IT systems in 2021.

Sylvain Andzongo