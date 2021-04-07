CEMAC: SPAR eyes Chad, Congo, and CAR retail markets with its Bertoua store

(Business in Cameroon) - In collaboration with Dutch multinational franchise SPAR, L’Atrium plans to open a SPAR store in Bertoua, by June 2022. An agreement was signed in that regard with the Bertoua city council last April 1, 2021.

According to Rakesh Panjabi, co-owner of L’Atrium group, the XAF1.5 billion investment will help provide modern retail infrastructure to Bertoua, capital of East Cameroon, and serve some neighboring countries.

"Strategically, Bertoua will serve Bangui, in the Central African Republic, northern Congo, and also Chad. It is a good opportunity for our brand to serve all those regions," Rakesh Panjabi explains.

SPAR international is mainly a food product retail group. Its stores are usually franchised to a partner, which manages supplies. In Cameroon, SPAR is partnered with L’Atrium S.A, a joint venture formed by Dee-lite Sarl and Arno group (two retail groups well known in the Cameroonian market).

The expansion plan initiated by SPAR and L’Atrium in Cameroon will help boost competition in the country’s retail sector where French retail groups Carrefour and Casino, as well as local operators like Santa Lucia, Dovv, Niki, are already competing.

Brice R. Mbodiam