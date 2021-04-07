logoBC
Yaoundé - 07 April 2021 -
Public management

CEMAC: SPAR eyes Chad, Congo, and CAR retail markets with its Bertoua store

CEMAC: SPAR eyes Chad, Congo, and CAR retail markets with its Bertoua store
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 07 April 2021 14:38

(Business in Cameroon) - In collaboration with Dutch multinational franchise SPAR, L’Atrium plans to open a SPAR store in Bertoua, by June 2022. An agreement was signed in that regard with the Bertoua city council last April 1, 2021.

According to Rakesh Panjabi, co-owner of L’Atrium group, the XAF1.5 billion investment will help provide modern retail infrastructure to Bertoua, capital of East Cameroon, and serve some neighboring countries.

"Strategically, Bertoua will serve Bangui, in the Central African Republic, northern Congo, and also Chad. It is a good opportunity for our brand to serve all those regions," Rakesh Panjabi explains.

SPAR international is mainly a food product retail group. Its stores are usually franchised to a partner, which manages supplies. In Cameroon, SPAR is partnered with L’Atrium S.A, a joint venture formed by Dee-lite Sarl and Arno group (two retail groups well known in the Cameroonian market).  

The expansion plan initiated by SPAR and L’Atrium in Cameroon will help boost competition in the country’s retail sector where French retail groups Carrefour and Casino, as well as local operators like Santa Lucia, Dovv, Niki, are already competing.

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

CEMAC: SPAR eyes Chad, Congo, and CAR retail markets with its Bertoua store

cemac-spar-eyes-chad-congo-and-car-retail-markets-with-its-bertoua-store
In collaboration with Dutch multinational franchise SPAR, L’Atrium plans to open a SPAR store in Bertoua, by June 2022. An agreement was signed in...

CEMAC: Agricultural production will rise in Q2-2021, thanks to Cameroon (BEAC)

cemac-agricultural-production-will-rise-in-q2-2021-thanks-to-cameroon-beac
Between April and June 2021, the CEMAC region will record an upsurge in crop production, according to the Q2-2021 business cycle analysis report recently...

Cameroon: CDC to renovate 520 hectares of banana plantations this year

cameroon-cdc-to-renovate-520-hectares-of-banana-plantations-this-year
Between April and June 2021, Cameroon’s banana production will increase, according to the Q2-2021 business cycle analysis recently published by the Bank...

Cameroon: New forest information management system will boost revenues, MINOF says

cameroon-new-forest-information-management-system-will-boost-revenues-minof-says
On April 1, 2021, the Cameroonian Ministry of Forest and Wildlife (MINOF) launched SIGIF2, the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n97: February 2021

Crown corporations Loss-making ones vs profit-making ones

IFC’s ambitions for Cameroon


Investir au Cameroun n107: Février 2021

Nos sociétés d’Etat Celles qui coûtent et celles qui rapportent

Les projets de la SFI pour le Cameroun