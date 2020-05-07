Cameroon: The IMF asks for “strict budgetary controls and transparency” in the use of the XAF136.5 bln RCF

(Business in Cameroon) - On May 4, 2020, when granting $226 million (about XAF135.6 billion) to Cameroon under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) indicated that it would keep an eye on the use of these facilities provided for the fight against the coronavirus.

"IMF emergency financing under the RCF will support the government's efforts to mitigate the impact of the twin shocks. (...) Strict budgetary controls and transparency will be needed to ensure that the assistance under the RCF meets its intended objectives,” said Mitsuhiro Furusawa (photo), Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chairman of the IMF.

On May 6, during an interview on public channel CRTV, Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze said that the money was indeed earmarked for the fight against coronavirus, but "the IMF does not tell us how to use it.”

"We say: these are our problems, these are our goals and this is what we want to do in the health sector,” he added.

Motaze further indicated that he would assist the Minister of Public Health in the elaboration of the reports on how the resources are used.

Sylvain Andzongo