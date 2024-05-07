logoBC
Yaoundé - 07 May 2024 -
Public management

EU Initiative Reports 80% Surge in Cameroonian Business Productivity

  Tuesday, 07 May 2024 15:50

(Business in Cameroon) - The EU delegation in Cameroon reported it has supported 300 very small enterprises (VSEs) and SMEs through the Cameroon Competitiveness Support Scheme (Dacc) over 4 years from 2020 to 2023. During this period, some beneficiaries reportedly experienced an 80% productivity surge.

Financed by the EU with CFA6.5 billion, the Dacc has been operational since the start of 2020.  It aims to enhance Cameroon's competitiveness by strengthening the capacities of its economic operators and promoting a more conducive institutional environment for business, enabling better utilization of mainly Economic Partnership Agreements (EPAs) with the EU.

Officially structured around three components, the scheme involves support for businesses and intermediary organizations, improvement of the business climate and support for public-private dialogue, as well as standardization and energy efficiency in productive sectors.

