cameroon-packing-company-in-judicial-liquidation

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroon Packing Company (CPC) of billionaire El Hadj Mohamadou Abbo Ousmanou, whose headquarters is in Douala, has been put in judicial liquidation. According to a legal notice published on June 7, the decision was taken in December 2021 by the Wouri High Court and an expert sworn in by the Littoral Court of Appeal was already appointed liquidator. Unfortunately, before he could take up this mission, Jeannot Lobe Kouoh died.

On May 5 of this year, a new judicial representative, Désiré Elouna Atangana, was appointed by the court. With this judicial liquidation decision, the law provides that all creditors of Cameroon Packing Company can file their claims with the trustee within 60 days. Those based outside of the country have 90 days under penalty of foreclosure.

CPC is now in a state of cessation of payments and its recovery is impossible. The judicial liquidation puts an end to the company’s operation. Its assets will be sold to pay its creditors. The CPC reportedly has a debt of CFA2 billion.

Many other companies that belong to El Hadj Abbo seem in financial trouble. These include Société camerounaise des moulins du center, Société camerounaise de transformation de céréales, the Nouvelles sucrières du Cameroun (Nosuca), as well as the Cameroon Salt Company. Sources indicate that the empire of one of the largest breeders in Cameroon is undermined by the lack of investment and a battle for succession.

Only Maïserie du Cameroun (Maïscam) is withstanding the crisis in the Abbo group. The agro-industrial unit continues to supply the Brasseries du Cameroun with corn grits.

Sylvain Andzongo