Yaoundé - 07 July 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon plans to create 100,000 jobs over 5 years with the EII approaches
  Tuesday, 07 July 2020 14:13

(Business in Cameroon) - To combat unemployment, the Cameroonian government intends to create 100,000 jobs over the 2020-2025 period. To achieve this, the government plans to implement projects in the country using the Employment Intensive Investment (EII) approaches.

This information was revealed on July 1, 2020, in Yaoundé, during a workshop organized to validate the integrated national programme for the development of decentralized territorial communities (CTD) using the EII approaches.

These approaches require the use of raw materials and local labour. According to Médard Kouatchou, head of the EII approaches unit at the Ministry of the Economy, with this requirement, 70 to 80% of the budget of projects implemented using those approaches remain in the locality hosting them.

The government validated this integrated national program for the development of decentralized local authorities using the EII approaches as the result of a pilot phase successfully implemented since 2013.

According to the Ministry of Economy, between 2013 and 2020, the State injected a total of CFAF 9 billion in 38 municipalities in the country for the implementation of projects following the EII approaches. Thanks to these projects, 6200 jobs have been created in these local authorities, with about CFAF 3 billion of salaries paid to the population.

BRM

