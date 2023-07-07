Money market: Cameroon declares a T-bond operation “unsuccessful”, a first in 12 years

(Business in Cameroon) - In the business week of June 26-30, 2023, Cameroon carried out two T-bond issuance operations on the public securities market of the central bank BEAC. According to the weekly operations report published by the central bank, one operation involved 2-year bonds and the other 4-year securities.

With the 2-year bonds, remunerated with a 4.75% coupon, Cameroon was eying XAF20 billion. But it raised only XAF15 billion. The 4-year issue operation was deemed “unsuccessful” by the Cameroonian public treasury, the BEAC informs in the weekly report.

This is the first time one of Cameroon’s securities issuance operations is “unsuccessful” since the launch of the public securities market in December 2011. At the Ministry of Finance, we learn that the operation was deemed unsuccessful due to the low subscription rate coupled with the high interest rates sought by investors. Most “investors were concentrated on the bond issue,” on the regional exchange BVMAC, an authoritative source played down at the Ministry of Finance.

Indeed, there is a stark contrast between the results of the bond issue on the BVMAC and the failure of the recent T-bond operations on the money market. Between June 13 and 30, 2023, on the BVMAC, Cameroon opened subscriptions to its 2023 bond issue to raise XAF150 billion. The subscriptions it received exceeded its target by XAF26.7 billion. This pressured the liquidity of brokerage firms and their parent banks, which act as primary dealers on the BEAC public securities market.

Tightened monetary policy

A closer look at the characteristics of the two operations also suggests that investors may have preferred investing in the bond issue on the BVMAC over the T-bonds in the money market, both for security and profitability reasons. While both operations were taking place simultaneously, the Cameroonian Treasury offered a 6% interest rate with a 2-year grace period for the 4-year bonds on the BVMAC. For its 4-year T-bonds on the money market, it was offering only 5% interest rate. Additionally, the escrow account mechanism associated with the bond issuance on the BVMAC provides more security, guaranteeing repayment. This is not the case of the operation on the BEAC money market, where defaults are possible although Cameroon has never defaulted on that market in the past 12 years.

However, despite these explanatory elements, the unsuccessful operation highlights the growing challenges faced by fund seekers in the CEMAC capital market, in the wake of the tight monetary policy implemented by the central bank to curb rampant inflation (forecasted to reach 6.1%, twice the community target).

To lower inflation, the BEAC has raised its key rates several times in recent months and suspended liquidity injection operations. It has also increased liquidity absorption operations to harden access to financing, even for member countries. Following the BEAC Monetary Policy Committee meeting on June 26, 2023, the Governor of the BEAC, Abbas Mahamat Tolli, did not rule out the possibility of further liquidity absorption operations.

He explained that despite the tightening in recent months, interbank transactions in the CEMAC zone have increased. In other words, as it was getting difficult to refinance with the central bank, banks intensified interbank operations to finance each other. This allows them to continue financing economic agents in a context where the central bank, through its restrictive monetary policy, wants to reduce credit to the economies of member countries.

Brice R. Mbodiam