High Tech, innovation, Entrepreneurship: Israel-Cameroon Seminar trains 100 Cameroonian startups and SMEs

(Business in Cameroon) - The 6th edition of the Israel-Cameroon high-tech, innovation, and Entrepreneurship seminar ended in Yaoundé, on July 6, 2023. This initiative by the Embassy of Israel in Cameroon allowed Israeli and Cameroonian trainers to train the promoters of 100 Cameroonian startups and SMEs identified in the country's 10 regions.

"This event marks an important milestone in our collective journey towards promoting innovation and creating a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem. (...) We want to dream big, embrace innovation, and create solutions that will shape the future and perpetuate collaboration between our countries," said Anan Zen, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of Israel in Cameroon.

This four-day seminar, which was attended by Cameroonian MMA champion Francis Ngannou, was organized as part of the commemoration of Israel's 75th independence and to celebrate the cooperation between Israel and Cameroon. "We are here to celebrate 75 years of Israel's independence, we are here to share the Spirit of Israel," emphasized the Chargé d'Affaires.

Cameroon has a long history of dynamic cooperation with Israel, in several fields including agriculture, health, education, and culture.

BRM