Yaoundé - 07 September 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon: Banana exports rose by 10% MoM to 12,981 tons in Aug 2020

  • Comments   -   Monday, 07 September 2020 15:28

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon exported 12,981 tons of banana in August 2020, according to the Banana producers' association (Assobacam). This represents a 10% month-over-month increase compared with the 11,695 tons the country exported in July.

The detailed figures reveal that during the period, Plantations du Haut Penja (PHP), a subsidiary of French company Compagnie fruitière de Marseille, exported 10,675 tons (up by 727 tons compared with the 9,948 tons of banana it exported in July 2020).  

State-owned company CDC, which disappeared for a short while from the database of banana exporters because of attacks from Anglophone separatists, exported 1,200 tons (up by 522 tons compared with the 678 tons it exported a month earlier).

At the same time, Boh Plantations (the third banana exporter in the Cameroonian market) exported 1,106 tons against 1,069 tons in July 2020. This represents a slight increase, by 37 tons, in its exports month-over-month.   

Sylvain Andzongo

