Cameroon: MINFOF suspends 20 wood processing units for complicity in illegal logging

(Business in Cameroon) - On September 4, 2020, the Minister of Forestry and Wildlife, Jules Doret Ndongo, signed two decrees temporarily suspending the operations of about twenty wood processing units in the Littoral region.

The units were suspended for non-compliance with their contractual agreements and complicity in illegal logging. The units are namely KN&Co, Établissements la Fierté, Pan Afrikan Wood Company (PAWC), Atlas Group, Lotinono Establishment, Nana, Catali, Eldorado, and Global Division Trading. There are also Inetrbois, Son Hai, Tata & Sons Enterprise, SFE, Chang Sheng, Si Hai, Bois et services, Hett Sarl, Baset Timber, Scaci Sarl and Sasbo Group Société Sali Ndjida, Super exploitation&transformation of wood, Global Division Trading, and Nambois.

"The suspension can only be lifted after the final settlement of the litigation against these companies for non-compliance with their contractual agreements and complicity in illegal logging," the Minister warns.

S.A.