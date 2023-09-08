logoBC
Yaoundé - 08 September 2023 -
Public management

Cameroon’s trade balance hit CFA254bn deficit in Q3 2023

Cameroon’s trade balance hit CFA254bn deficit in Q3 2023
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 07 September 2023 18:17

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s stats agency INS recently issued the official figures on the evolution of imports and exports in the country over the first three months of 2023.

According to the report, the trade balance posted a deficit of CFA254 billion at the end of March 2023, due to a stronger dynamic in imports than in exports. Imports have increased by 13.8% year-on-year, reaching CFA1,343.8 billion while exports only grew by 8.5% to CFA1,089.7 billion.

On the export segment in particular, INS observed more substantial growth in the sale of goods than in services during this period. Goods exports were primarily propelled by the sale of manufactured products, including agricultural processing items and other manufactured goods. However, the overall uptick in goods sales contrasts with the poor performance in the export of agricultural products, unprocessed timber, and crude oil extraction.

For imports, INS noted a more significant increase in the imports of goods compared to services. The agency revealed that the significant increase in import volumes is a result of "the surge in the level of imports of goods, which have increased by 17.6%, compared to almost stagnant imports of services (1.1%). The observed dynamic in goods imports is due to strong foreign demand for products from the chemical manufacturing industry, agricultural processing industry, beverage industry, grain work, and the textile industry."

back to top

Cocoa production on a downward trend in Cameroon

cocoa-production-on-a-downward-trend-in-cameroon
Cameroon has seen its cocoa output down 11.2% YoY during the 2022-2023 season, which officially ended on September 7, 2023. Official figures revealed by...

Cameroon’s trade balance hit CFA254bn deficit in Q3 2023

cameroon-s-trade-balance-hit-cfa254bn-deficit-in-q3-2023
Cameroon’s stats agency INS recently issued the official figures on the evolution of imports and exports in the country over the first three months of...

Cameroon: Cocoa, wood, rubber, and bananas slow primary sector growth in Q1 2023

cameroon-cocoa-wood-rubber-and-bananas-slow-primary-sector-growth-in-q1-2023
Despite an improved economy with a 3.2% GDP growth in Cameroon during the first quarter of 2023, the primary sector has experienced a slowdown in...

New fiber optic cut disrupts internet services in Cameroon

new-fiber-optic-cut-disrupts-internet-services-in-cameroon
Internet users in Cameroon have been experiencing significant service disruptions for more than 48 hours now. The reason is a new cut in the country’s...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »