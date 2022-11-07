Brewer SABC builds solar-powered borehole in Mozogo, Far-North

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian brewing company SABC built a solar-powered borehole in Mozogo, in the Far-North region. The project, valued at more than CFA20 million, is a donation to the population of this region.

It is a 50 m deep facility equipped with 12 solar panels and a 5,000-liter storage tank. “The infrastructure will benefit about 20,000 people and help fight water-borne diseases such as cholera," SABC said. According to the company, this project is in line with the "Citizen Days" initiative.

This program is aimed at providing medical equipment and medicines to health facilities; encouraging school performance by granting scholarships to students; promoting hygiene and sanitation in schools; building boreholes in villages and outlying areas; combating desertification through reforestation; and carrying out community service work for the benefit of the population.

BRM