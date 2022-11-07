logoBC
Yaoundé - 07 November 2022 -
Public management

Brewer SABC builds solar-powered borehole in Mozogo, Far-North

Brewer SABC builds solar-powered borehole in Mozogo, Far-North
  • Comments   -   Monday, 07 November 2022 13:22

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian brewing company SABC built a solar-powered borehole in Mozogo, in the Far-North region. The project, valued at more than CFA20 million, is a donation to the population of this region.

It is a 50 m deep facility equipped with 12 solar panels and a 5,000-liter storage tank. “The infrastructure will benefit about 20,000 people and help fight water-borne diseases such as cholera," SABC said. According to the company, this project is in line with the "Citizen Days" initiative.

This program is aimed at providing medical equipment and medicines to health facilities; encouraging school performance by granting scholarships to students; promoting hygiene and sanitation in schools; building boreholes in villages and outlying areas; combating desertification through reforestation; and carrying out community service work for the benefit of the population.

BRM

back to top

Banana exports in Cameroon up 2.25% YoY in October 2022

banana-exports-in-cameroon-up-2-25-yoy-in-october-2022
Cameroonian banana exporters sold a total of 17,930 tons of fruits on the international market in October this year. Compared to the same period last year...

Brewer SABC builds solar-powered borehole in Mozogo, Far-North

brewer-sabc-builds-solar-powered-borehole-in-mozogo-far-north
Cameroonian brewing company SABC built a solar-powered borehole in Mozogo, in the Far-North region. The project, valued at more than CFA20 million, is a...

Cameroonian female entrepreneur Jacqueline Dongmo raised CFA50bn to launch business

cameroonian-female-entrepreneur-jacqueline-dongmo-raised-cfa50bn-to-launch-business
Jacqueline Dongmo, a Cameroonian entrepreneur and founder of Coca-Cola Gracedom Bottling Company, successfully raised CFA50 billion to launch her...

Douala: Inflation on the high for locally produced food, against imported food

douala-inflation-on-the-high-for-locally-produced-food-against-imported-food
Final consumer prices continued to rise in September 2022 in Douala. According to the National Institute of Statistics (INS), they increased by 6.9%...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »