Cameroon to raise XAF30 bln on the money market next Dec 9

(Business in Cameroon) - On December 9, 2020, Cameroon will proceed to another fundraising operation on the money market, official sources reveal. Indeed, by issuing 5-year treasury bonds, backed by a 5.5% interest rate, the country will try to raise XAF30 billion.

The new operation is part of a vast issuance program through which the government intends to raise XAF180 billion on the money market, in the current quarter.

According to the government, most of the funds (XAF120 billion) will be raised via the issuance of long-term public securities, which are best suited to funding infrastructure projects.

BRM