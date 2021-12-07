Cameroon: Telecom services operational again after the Dec 6, 2021 breakdown

(Business in Cameroon) - Mobile calls and access to the internet and mobile money services have been restored in Cameroon since the early hours of December 7, 2021. The services were interrupted or strongly disrupted on December 6, 2021, dealing a heavy blow to economic activities.

According to incumbent operator CAMTEL, which holds the monopoly over the management of the optical fiber network, the breakdown of electronic communication was due to vandalism on the optical fiber network.

This breakdown raises questions over the security of telecom infrastructures in Cameroon on the eve of the AFCON2021 to be hosted in the country from January 9 to February 6, 2021. The reason for such questions is that one of the factors that will contribute to the success of that continental football event is the optimal performance of telecom infrastructures.

For some telecom experts, the December 6, 2021, breakdown brings back questions of the soundness of the regulation granting exclusive management rights over Cameroon’s optical fiber network to CAMTEL.

