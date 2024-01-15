Cameroon strengthens fiscal responsibility with mandatory tax compliance certificate for visa applicants

(Business in Cameroon) - Since January 1, 2024, when Cameroon's 2024 budget law came into effect, individuals seeking to obtain an exit visa from the country through a foreign embassy must now present a "tax compliance certificate" (TCC). According to tax officials, this document, as its name suggests, serves as proof that the holder is fully compliant with the tax authorities.

"The non-liability certificate (NLC) has been replaced by the tax compliance certificate (TCC), and the scope of this document has been strengthened through its exclusive issuance through digital means; the requirement for its presentation for import or export operations and obtaining public subsidies; visa applications for exit at embassies and consulates; settling bills by the State, decentralized territorial communities, public establishments and enterprises, public capital companies, and private enterprises listed by the Minister of Finance," details the circular related to the implementation of the 2024 budget law, signed on December 29, 2023, by Finance Minister Louis Paul Motazé.

According to the Cameroonian government, this new provision is a "tax civism promotion measure" in the country. It aims to increase tax revenues by incorporating into the tax administration's database numerous taxpayers who still elude tax obligations. These include not only crooked economic operators, who often employ subterfuge to avoid fulfilling their obligations to the tax authorities, but also, and above all, players in the informal sector, who account for around 45% of the country's GDP, but contribute only 5% to the tax system, according to estimates by the Ministry of Finance.

To bring these potential taxpayers into the system, the government continues to implement reforms, such as the new requirement to present a tax compliance certificate during a visa application procedure for leaving Cameroon. The Ministry of Finance also highlights the "strengthening of the withholding tax mechanism, allowing for deductions on transactions carried out by informal sector businesses with large enterprises."

According to the Finance Minister, this initiative has increased Cameroon's taxpayer population from 89,741 in 2015 to over 140,000 professional taxpayers by July 2021. It has resulted in the annual mobilization of "over CFA50 billion (in revenue) from prepayments and advances on taxes from informal sector taxpayers," as reported by the same source.