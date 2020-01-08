logoBC
Yaoundé - 08 January 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon : Activity slowdown led to a 1.5% drop in non-oil revenues in Jan-Sep 2019

Cameroon : Activity slowdown led to a 1.5% drop in non-oil revenues in Jan-Sep 2019
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 08 January 2020 15:52

(Business in Cameroon) - Between January and September 2019, Cameroon collected XAF2,008 billion of non-oil revenues, the Ministry of Finance reveals. Compared with the XAF2,039 billion collected during the same period in 2018, these statistics indicate a decline by XAF31.4 billion in absolute value and a 1.5% drop in relative value year over year.

 “This poor performance is explained by the under-achievements recorded at the level of tax and non-tax revenues. Tax revenues are affected by the slowdown in economic activity, whose growth rate (3.9%) is below that adopted during the vote on the finance law (4.2%), and is reflected in the decline in the turnover of large companies,” the Ministry of Finance’s experts explain.

According to the same source, the decline recorded at the end of September 2019 compared with the same period in 2018 is even more significant, compared with the collection targets set at the beginning of 2019. Indeed, the collection target was set at XAF2,282.7 billion for the period under review, revealing an achievement rate of only 88%.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon : Activity slowdown led to a 1.5% drop in non-oil revenues in Jan-Sep 2019

cameroon-activity-slowdown-led-to-a-1-5-drop-in-non-oil-revenues-in-jan-sep-2019
Between January and September 2019, Cameroon collected XAF2,008 billion of non-oil revenues, the Ministry of Finance reveals. Compared with the XAF2,039...

CEMAC : BEAC makes a new liquidity offer of XAF40 bln to commercial banks

cemac-beac-makes-a-new-liquidity-offer-of-xaf40-bln-to-commercial-banks
Banks operating in the six CEMAC countries (Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Chad, and CAR) have until today January 8, 2020, to bid for the...

Cameroon : Banana exports 1,036 tons up YoY in Dec 2019

cameroon-banana-exports-1-036-tons-up-yoy-in-dec-2019
In December 2019, the volume of banana exported by producers reached 16,641 tons, according to figures published by the Banana producers’ association...

Cameroon : 300,000 fingerlings to be distributed to fish farmers in 2020 to boost production

cameroon-300-000-fingerlings-to-be-distributed-to-fish-farmers-in-2020-to-boost-production
The marine fishing development agency CDPM plans to distribute 300,000 fingerlings to local fish farmers to contribute to an improvement of aquaculture...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n82-83: December 2019-January 2020

CFA: The debate is open in the CEMAC

Cameroon becomes CEMAC’s financial center


Investir au Cameroun n92-93: Decembre 2019-Janvier 2020

Franc CFA : le débat est ouvert en zone CEMAC

Le Cameroun devient la place financière de la CEMAC