Cameroon: Agriculture and livestock census to be completed this year for enhanced strategic planning

(Business in Cameroon) - The general census in the agriculture and livestock sectors in Cameroon (announced several months ago) will be completed by June/July 2021. This was revealed at the end of a meeting of the technical committee in charge of implementing this project. "The administrative component of the operation has already been completed," said a source close to the case.

According to the Ministries of Agriculture and Livestock, this general census will provide the Government with updated and reliable data on these two sectors. It will also help decision-makers make better plans for the development of those sectors in the country.

According to credible sources, the last census in those sectors took place 35 years ago. Those data are therefore no more reliable desicion support tools. An update should logically help better exploit the opportunities offered by those sectors, which provide jobs to about 70% of the country’s workforce.

