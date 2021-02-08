CMA CGM S.A. promotes the Port of Kribi by naming one of its ships "CMA CGM Kribi"

(Business in Cameroon) - In November 2020, the seaport exceeded the symbolic benchmark of 1000, for number of safely and successfully handled stopover ships. By the end of 2020, the port platform was already the second-largest customs revenues provider in Cameroon with XAF115 billion, which contributed to the country’s customs revenues.
Cameroon: Yearly aluminium exports drop by about 50% in 2017-2020 due to Alucam’s financial problems
Cameroon: Agriculture and livestock census to be completed this year for enhanced strategic planning