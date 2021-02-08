logoBC
Cameroon: Yearly aluminium exports drop by about 50% in 2017-2020 due to Alucam’s financial problems

(Business in Cameroon) - In 2020, Aluminium Cameroon (Alucam) exported over 49,000 tons of aluminum, according to data published by the Bank of Central African States (BEAC). This is the second-lowest volume exported by the company within a decade, after the 2012 financial year when the company exported a little over 30,000 tons.  

Apart from the 2015 and 2017 financial years when the company exported over 80,000 tons of aluminum, the trend in Alucam’s export has been bearish in the past 10 years, according to the data from Central bank . From over 80,000 tons in 2017, its yearly aluminum exports dropped to 49,000 tons in 2020.

This is due to the difficult situation Alucam found itself into after the divestment of its strategic partner, Rio Tinto in 2014. Although Rio Tinto's divestment did not have an immediate effect on aluminum exports (more than 60,000 tons in 2016 and over 80,000 tons in 2015 and 2017), it had an extremely negative impact on the company's financial results. Indeed, in 2015, Alucam recorded a net loss of XAF10 billion.

The decline in exports started in 2018, after a dynamic 2017 fiscal year. Indeed, in January 2018, a sudden energy disruption weakened all of Alucam’s tanks, slowing its activities. Thereafter, the company started recording drops in its raw aluminum exports.

According to Beac data, these exports gradually fell from about 62,000 tons in 2018, to 52,000 in 2019 and only 49,000 in 2020. Coupled with the fall in the price of aluminum in international markets (ed. note: 20% down between 2017 and 2018), this decline in exports significantly affected the company’s revenues. As proof, the company is now struggling to pay its electricity bills.  

In June 2020, to get additional operating margin, Alucam (which has been searching, in vain) launched a merger-absorption process with Socatral, its subsidiary (specialized in the production of aluminum sheets) whose financial health is much better.

This operation should result in the transfer of Socatral’s assets (XAF33.6 billion) and liabilities (XAF15.9 billion) to Alucam, as well as a XAF2 billion increase in Alucam’s capital. However, it is subject to the two companies administrative boards’ approval. It also depends on Socatral’s shareholders’ approval of its early dissolution, approval of the exchange parity and the capital increase by Alucam's shareholders, and the declaration of the transaction to the competition authority.  

Brice R. Mbodiam

