Cameroon: Viva Logone enters public consultation phase

(Business in Cameroon) - The project for the Valorization of Investments in the Valley of the Logone (Viva Logone) has entered the public consultation stage, the penultimate phase before its launch.

According to a note published on February 7 by Nana Aboubakar Djalloh, Minister Delegate to the Minister of Environment, public audiences are scheduled for February 7-12, 2022, in the framework of that project. During those audiences, the general public can inscribe their views in record books opened in the communes of Yagoua, Maga, Nguémé, and Kaï-Kaï, in the Far-North.

The Minister Delegate to the Minister of Environment will then analyze those views, checking whether there are objections to the implementation of the Viva Logone. If no significant opposition is found, the Ministry of Economy will approve the launch of the project.

Through this project backed by the World Bank, the Government of Cameroon intends to value the investments made under the Emergency Flood Control Project and continue with the rehabilitation of rice fields to completely restructure the regional rice industry.

Viva Logone also aims to promote sustainable irrigation and drainage services as well as improve agricultural production in the irrigated areas in the Logone Valley, the Ministry of Economy adds.

In the framework of the project, the World Bank (through IDA, its International Development window) approved a XAF116.5 billion credit, in 2021, to support agricultural production in the Logone Valley.

S.A.