Cameroon: Gov’t orders market withdrawal of Sano water products

(Business in Cameroon) - In a correspondence sent on March 5, 2021, to the head of the national brigade of quality control and fraud repression, Minister of Trade Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana ordered Sano products to be withdrawn from markets. Twenty-four hours earlier, Minister of Industry Gabriel Dodo Ndocke had already ordered the suspension of the company’s operations for "failure to comply with operating standards."

"To protect and preserve consumers’ health, I ask you to urgently deploy your teams to immediately withdraw the incriminated products from markets," wrote Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana. This decision by the Minister of Trade puts an end to the concerns of some consumer rights associations, for whom a simple suspension of Sano's operations is insufficient, insofar as it does not prevent this company from continuing to sell its products, putting consumers’ health at risk.

For its part, notwithstanding the social media videos showing its workers handling pumped water without hand protections in an unhealthy environment, Sano SA claims that its products are of irreproachable quality.

Before the 6-month suspension of its operations and the withdrawal of its products from markets, Sano SA was the third operator in the mineral water market, which has become competitive over time. According to data published in 2018 by Brasseries du Cameroun (the brewing group better known as SABC, which is the second leader of that market, behind Source du Pays that markets water brand Supermont), Sano SA was controlling 7.5 % of the Cameroonian mineral water market by continually promoting its products.

